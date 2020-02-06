Q4 2019 Arcelormittal South Africa Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / NTS GMT

Tami Didiza - ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd - Senior Manager of Stakeholder Management & Communications



For us to make profits from now onwards. We showed that our event's on time and it's 1 minute to 10. A very good morning to all of you, and welcome to the ArcelorMittal South Africa Financial Results Presentation. Last year, we're here in August, we announced our not-so-good results. And this year, around this time, we are here again to announce the results, which I'm sure all of you have already seen, and you are not expecting any miracles. I think of importance is what are the interventions that as a company we are going to embark upon so that we make this company very sustainable.



On that note, my name is Tami Didiza, responsible for stakeholder relations and communication at ArcelorMittal South Africa. On that note, I'd like to take this opportunity to introduce to you our Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Kobus Verster, who will be taking us through the presentation. Accompanying him is our Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Desmond Maharaj, who will zoom in, in the detailed results. After that,