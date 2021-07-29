Q2 2021 Arcelormittal South Africa Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Tami S. Didiza - ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd - Group Manager of Stakeholder Engagement & Communications



Ladies and gentlemen, the time is now 10:00. I think we can start, I'd ask you to join us. My name is Tami Didiza, I'm responsible for stakeholder relations and communication within ArcelorMittal South Africa. And I take this opportunity on behalf of the company to welcome all of you who are able to join us and participate and share in the results presentation. We are indeed very delighted that you're able to join us.



I think today, there are 2 questions that we need to answer, one of them being has ArcelorMittal South Africa taken off? And the second question would be, have we reached our cruising altitude or are we still in the plane?



To answer those questions, we are joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Kobus Verster, and Desmond Maharaj. Kobus will be able to take us through the overview with focus on operational and market review, and Desmond will [sort in] in the financial performance. Kobus will come back and answer the second question, have we reached our