May 19, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Paul Mpho Makwana - ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



(technical difficulty)



presented either by proxy or letter of representation. Further, in terms of the Companies Act 2008, it is required that at least 25% of the shares in issue be represented.



I wish to confirm that the required quorum of shareholders is indeed present or represented, and I accordingly declare the meeting properly constituted. Shareholders are also reminded that as per company policy, the Annual General Meeting is reserved for shareholders only.



The notice convening the meeting has been in the hands of shareholders for the prescribed period, and I propose that it be taken as read. Are there any objections to this procedure? If I can also verify with the operators of our platform, whether they see any hands up, may not be visible to me.



There doesn't appear to be any hands raised or any objections expressed. I would like to then proceed in terms of introducing to the meeting, the business for the day. And before we proceed with the main business of the meeting, I