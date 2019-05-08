Q1 2019 Nektar Therapeutics Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Nektar Therapeutics First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call may be recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Jennifer Ruddock, Head of Investor Relations. Ma'am, you may begin.



Jennifer Ruddock - Nektar Therapeutics - SVP of IR & Corporate Affairs



Thank you, Crystal. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. With us are Howard Robin, our President and CEO; Gil Labrucherie, our Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Stephen Doberstein, our Head of R&D; Dr. Jonathan Zalevsky, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Dr. Mary Tagliaferri, our Chief Medical officer.



On today's call, we expect to make forward-looking statements regarding our business, including the timing of future clinical trials and clinical trial results, clinical development plans, including the plans to start future clinical trials; the therapeutic potential of certain drugs and drug candidates as well as