Nektar Therapeutics at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 13, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Jessica Macomber Fye - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Great. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Jess Fye. I'm one of the biotech analysts at JPMorgan, and we're continuing the 2020 Health Care Conference this afternoon with Nektar.



Just a quick housekeeping note. We're going to do a Q&A session with the management team right after this ends. It's down the hall in the Olympic room. You can follow me down there. But with that, I'll turn it over to the company's President and CEO, Howard Robin.



Howard W. Robin - Nektar Therapeutics - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Jessica. I'm going to be making some forward-looking statements today.



So if you take a look at the therapeutic areas we're working in in the pipeline, I think if you look around this conference, you would be hard-pressed to find a company our size that has such a diverse and important pipeline in areas of pain, immuno-oncology, immunology and also virology. And I think this says a lot about what we've done over the years with our programs.



