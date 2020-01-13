Jan 13, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT
Jessica Macomber Fye - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
Great. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Jess Fye. I'm one of the biotech analysts at JPMorgan, and we're continuing the 2020 Health Care Conference this afternoon with Nektar.
Just a quick housekeeping note. We're going to do a Q&A session with the management team right after this ends. It's down the hall in the Olympic room. You can follow me down there. But with that, I'll turn it over to the company's President and CEO, Howard Robin.
Howard W. Robin - Nektar Therapeutics - CEO, President & Director
Thank you, Jessica. I'm going to be making some forward-looking statements today.
So if you take a look at the therapeutic areas we're working in in the pipeline, I think if you look around this conference, you would be hard-pressed to find a company our size that has such a diverse and important pipeline in areas of pain, immuno-oncology, immunology and also virology. And I think this says a lot about what we've done over the years with our programs.
Nektar Therapeutics at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript
Jan 13, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...