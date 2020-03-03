Nektar Therapeutics at Cowen HealthCare Conference Transcript

Mar 03, 2020 / 02:20PM GMT

Chris Shibutani - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



(technical difficulty)



Chris Shibutani. I'm a member of the Cowen biotech team. We are thrilled to once again have Nektar Therapeutics join us at our 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference.



Nektar has always been about some really potent core capabilities, technology and capabilities that have really been applied in some of the toughest challenges. Not everything always works. But I think, particularly from the standpoint of being able to establish a commercial business, these guys PEGylate stuff like nobody's business. I think they have tried to take on some of the most important challenges, and there have been sometimes bumps in the road, but now there's a deep commitment and a deepening layer of science to everything that they do. And with that, they're targeting areas in oncology, autoimmune disease. And these are never 4- to 7-quarter journeys. They're 4- to 7-year journeys. And the good news is we're quite a few years into those journeys. So I think this is a particularly opportune time