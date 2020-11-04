Nov 04, 2020 / 09:15PM GMT

Jennifer Ruddock - Nektar Therapeutics - SVP of Strategy & Corporate Affairs



Thank you, Crystal. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's analyst call to review data being presented for NKTR-358 at the 2020 American College of Rheumatology Congress.



Before we start, I'll remind you that this presentation includes forward-looking statements regarding Nektar's drug candidate, NKTR-358, and other potential drug candidates, clinical trial results, the timing of the start and conclusion of ongoing or planned clinical trials, the timing and outcome of regulatory decisions and future availability of clinical trial data.