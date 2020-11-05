Q3 2020 Nektar Therapeutics Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Nektar Therapeutics Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ms. Jennifer Ruddock, Head of Corporate Affairs. Ma'am, you may begin.



Jennifer Ruddock - Nektar Therapeutics - SVP of Strategy & Corporate Affairs



Thank you, Crystal. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. With us on the call are Howard Robin, our President and CEO; Gil Labrucherie, our COO; Dr. Jonathan Zalevsky, our Head of Research and Development; and Dr. Wei Lin, our Head of Development.



On today's call, we expect to make forward-looking statements regarding our business, including clinical trial enrollment and clinical trial results, timing and plans for future clinical trials, timing and plans for future clinical data presentations, the therapeutic potential of our drug candidates, outcomes and plans for health