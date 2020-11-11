Nov 11, 2020 / 09:15PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Nektar Therapeutics SITC Analyst Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ms. Jennifer Ruddock, Head of Corporate Affairs. Ma'am, you may begin.



Jennifer Ruddock - Nektar Therapeutics - SVP of Strategy & Corporate Affairs



Thank you, Krystal. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's analyst call to review data presented for Nektar's I-O pipeline at the 2020 SITC meeting.



Before we start, I'll remind you that this presentation includes forward-looking statements regarding Nektar's drug candidates bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-262 and NKTR-255 and other potential drug candidates; clinical trial results; the timing of the start of and plan for ongoing or planned clinical trials with partners; the therapeutic potential of our drug candidates; the timing and outcome of regulatory decisions; and future availability of