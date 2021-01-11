Jan 11, 2021 / 07:50PM GMT

Jessica Macomber Fye - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Great. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Jess Fye. I'm one of the senior biotech analysts at JPMorgan. And we're continuing the health care conference today with Nektar Therapeutics. I'm joined by the company's CEO, Howard Robin.



And unlike typically at the conference where we would go across the hall for question and answers, this session is going to move seamlessly into a Q&A session once Howard is done with the presentation. And if you use the blue ask-the-question button online, you can send questions to me via the portal, and I can ask them to management in our virtual breakout session.



So with that, let me pass it over to Howard.



Howard W. Robin - Nektar Therapeutics - CEO, President & Director



Okay. Thank you, Jessica, for inviting us to speak again at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference and kick off the New Year.



Before I get started, I will show you a slide on forward-looking statements. So please go to the next slide. And I'm going to be