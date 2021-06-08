Jun 08, 2021 / 06:10PM GMT

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



And I believe we're live, if I counted down in my head correctly. Hello, everyone, good afternoon. My name is Chris Shibutani. I'm a member of the Goldman Sachs biotech equity research team now apparently. I'm joined by my colleague, CJ Zopf. CJ, wave to your fans.



Christopher John Zopf - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - Former Associate



Hello there.



Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



We're here together with Nektar Therapeutics. We're very excited to have joining us today, Jennifer Ruddock, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Affairs, different shop, but I'll continue my tradition, CFO, Gil Labrucherie, which we'll just call you Gil for short; and of course, everybody knows JZ as well, Jonathan Zalevsky, who's beaming down from his location to join us so that he can tackle all the tough questions that CJ always asks so politely.



So we're excited to get to