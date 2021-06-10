Nektar Therapeutics Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 10, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Mark A. Wilson - Nektar Therapeutics - Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary



I would like to welcome everyone to Nektar Therapeutics' 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. My name is Mark Wilson, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Nektar.



It is my pleasure to host the 2021 Annual Meeting. I will serve as Chairman and Secretary of the meeting. We are excited to be hosting this virtual meeting, which allows our stockholders to safely participate in our annual meeting. As in past years, we will conduct the business portion of our meeting first and answer questions at the end of the meeting.



Before we begin, I would like to introduce the members of our Board of Directors who are with us today: Rob Chess, the Chairman of the Board; Jeff Ajer; Myriam J. Curet; Karin Eastham; Scott Greer; Howard Robin, who is also our President and CEO; and Roy Whitfield.



Also in attendance today are certain members of Nektar's executive team. Kevin Brodbeck, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing; Gil Labrucherie, Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief