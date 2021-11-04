Nov 04, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nektar Therapeutics Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jennifer Ruddock, Head of Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.
Jennifer Ruddock - Nektar Therapeutics - SVP of Strategy & Corporate Affairs
Thank you, Crystal, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for joining us today. With us on the call are Howard Robin, our President and CEO; Gil Labrucherie, our COO and CFO; Dr. Jonathan Zalevsky, our Chief of Research and Development; and Dr. Dimitry Nuyten, our Chief Medical Officer. On today's call, we expect to make forward-looking statements regarding our business, including clinical trial enrollments and clinical trial results, timing and plans for future trials, timing and plans for future clinical data presentations, the therapeutic potential of our drug candidates, outcomes and plans for health authority
Q3 2021 Nektar Therapeutics Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 04, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...