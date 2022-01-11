Jan 11, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT
Jessica Macomber Fye - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
Great. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Jess Fye. And we're continuing the 40th JPMorgan Healthcare Conference today with Nektar. I'm joined by the company's CEO, Howard Robin, who's going to give a presentation on the business, and then we're going to go into some Q&A.
(Operator Instructions) So with that, let me pass it over to Howard.
Howard W. Robin - Nektar Therapeutics - CEO, President & Director
Well, okay. Thank you, Jessica, for inviting us again to speak at the conference. And it's an important kickoff for 2022. We very much appreciate being here today and to give an update on our company.
Before I get started, I'm going to be making some forward-looking statements. So good afternoon to everyone that's joining us and thank you for joining us. As you know, Nektar is the leader in the development of medicines in the cytokine field. First, we work to harness multiple components of the IL-2 pathway with BEMPEG, which captures the immune-activating
Nektar Therapeutics at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jan 11, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...