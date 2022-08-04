Aug 04, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Nektar Therapeutics Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Vivian Wu from Nektar Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Vivian Wu -
Thank you, Chad, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. With us on the call are Howard Robin, our President and CEO; Dr. Jonathan Zalevsky, our Chief of Research and Development; Jill Thomsen, our Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Kotzin, our Chief Medical Officer.
On today's call, we expect to make forward-looking statements regarding our business, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential of and future development plans for drug candidates and research programs; the timing of the intention, initiation of clinical studies and the availability of clinical data for drug candidates; the timing and plans for future clinical data presentations; information, future development plans or success of our collaboration arrangements; the
Q2 2022 Nektar Therapeutics Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...