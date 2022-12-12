Nektar Therapeutics To Host Investor & Analyst Event Transcript

Dec 12, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Vivian Wu -



Thank you, Crystal. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's analyst call to discuss the potential role of IL-15 within the cell therapy landscape to review data presented for the NKTR-255 program at the 2022 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.



Before we start, I'll remind you that this presentation includes forward-looking statements regarding Nektar's drug candidate, NKTR-255 and other potential drug candidates, clinical trial results, the timing of the startup and plans for ongoing or planned clinical trials with partners, the therapeutic potential of our drug candidates, the timing and outcome of regulatory decisions and future availability of clinical trial data.



Because these statements relate to the future,