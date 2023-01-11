Nektar Therapeutics at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 11, 2023 / 04:15PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



(inaudible) Biotech analyst at JPMorgan, and we're delighted to be continuing the health care conference today with Nektar. A little different format this year from past years, and we're not going to switch rooms for Q&A. Instead, if you want to ask a question, you can either raise your hand and someone will bring you a mic or you can submit your questions electronically, and I'll read them off the iPad up here. So with that out of the way, let me turn it over to Nektar's President and CEO, Howard Robin, for the presentation.



Howard W. Robin - Nektar Therapeutics - CEO, President & Director



Thanks, Jessica. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us today. Look, our industry faced a number of challenges in 2022 and Nektar's faced a very specific challenge in the failure of BEMPEG. And our collaboration with BMS was based on some very promising and well-vetted data. And BMS as the developers had great hope as we did for BEMPEG. They funded 2/3 of the development costs. And in addition, they gave us $1.8 billion upfront. And unfortunately