Jun 14, 2023 / 08:20PM GMT
Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Welcome, everyone, to the afternoon start for the 44th Annual Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference. My name is Chris Shibutani, member of the Biopharma Equity Research team. We are very pleased to have Nektar Therapeutics join us once again. On the dice with me are some veterans of the industry, of the company. Jonathan Zalevsky, also known as JZ, Chief Research and Development Officer; and Jen Ruddock, Chief Business Officer.
Thank you both for joining us.
Jonathan Zalevsky - Nektar Therapeutics - Senior VP & Chief Research and Development Officer
Thank you.
Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
You guys have been really a part of so many aspects of the journey for the company. We're at an interesting intersection right now. A lot of changes going over the past 6 months, and probably changes that are not necessarily understood or recognized or appreciated as much. And I always
