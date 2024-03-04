Melanie Kennedy, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, has sold 843 shares of American Water Works Co Inc (AWK, Financial) on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

American Water Works Co Inc is the largest and most geographically diverse publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company. The company provides drinking water, wastewater, and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 843 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction reflects the only insider sell for the company over the past year, compared to 4 insider buys within the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of American Water Works Co Inc were trading at $119.59, resulting in a market capitalization of $23.701 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 24.94, which is above the industry median of 14.42 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $119.59 and a GuruFocus Value of $157.58, American Water Works Co Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

