FormFactor Inc CEO Mike Slessor Sells 4,000 Shares

On March 1, 2024, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of company (FORM, Financial) according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $43.38 per share, resulting in a total value of $173,520.

FormFactor Inc, headquartered in Livermore, California, is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle from wafer probe, to board test, and final test. The company's products are used by semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed and accuracy of semiconductor testing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,000 shares and has not made any purchases of company (FORM, Financial) stock. The insider transaction history for company (FORM) indicates a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, company (FORM, Financial) had a market cap of $3.456 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 42.04, which is above both the industry median of 29.72 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock was trading at $43.38 on the day of the sale, with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $33.62. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29, indicating that company (FORM, Financial) is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

