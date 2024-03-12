Devon Energy Corp (DVN) President and CEO Richard Muncrief Acquires 15,000 Shares

20 minutes ago
Richard Muncrief, President and CEO of Devon Energy Corp (DVN, Financial), has increased his stake in the company according to a recent SEC Filing. On March 4, 2024, the insider purchased 15,000 shares of Devon Energy Corp at a price of $44.42 per share. This transaction has added to the insider's already significant investment in the company.

Over the past year, Richard Muncrief has been actively participating in the market for Devon Energy Corp's shares, with a total of 22,500 shares purchased and no shares sold. This latest acquisition further demonstrates the insider's commitment to the company.

Insider Trends at Devon Energy Corp

The transaction history for insiders at Devon Energy Corp shows a pattern of more buying than selling over the past year. There have been 3 insider buys and 2 insider sells during this period. This could be indicative of the insiders' confidence in the future prospects of the company.

Devon Energy Corp's Market Valuation

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, Devon Energy Corp (DVN, Financial) shares were trading at $44.42, resulting in a market capitalization of $28.174 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 7.61, which is below both the industry median of 10.475 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) suggests that Devon Energy Corp is currently Modestly Undervalued. With a share price of $44.42 and a GF Value of $51.73, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.86.

About Devon Energy Corp (DVN, Financial)

Devon Energy Corp is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company's operations are primarily concentrated in the United States. Devon Energy Corp is known for its innovative approach to hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, which has allowed it to access previously untapped reserves and significantly increase production.

Understanding Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are closely monitored by investors as they can provide valuable insights into a company's health and future prospects. An insider buying shares can signal confidence in the company's future performance, while insider selling might raise questions about potential challenges ahead. However, it is important to consider the context of these transactions, as insiders may buy or sell shares for various reasons unrelated to the company's performance.

The information provided in this article is based on regulatory filings and should not be considered as investment advice. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with financial advisors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
