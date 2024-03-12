On March 1, 2024, CEO Daniel Leib of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) sold 40,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed through the SEC Filing.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc is a company that provides financial communications, data and analytics solutions to clients in the global capital and investment markets. The company's services include content management, multi-channel distribution, data management and analytics, collaborative workflow and business reporting tools, and translations and language services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 110,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 25 insider sells for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc were trading at $64.42, resulting in a market cap of $1.906 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 24.36, which is above the industry median of 18.29 and also above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a share price of $64.42 and a GF Value of $36.71, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.75, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

