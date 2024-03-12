Andres Reiner, President & CEO of Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO), sold 50,000 shares of the company on March 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $35.42 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,771,000.

Pros Holdings Inc is a company that provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. The company's software platform is designed to enable companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision, and consistency.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 100,000 shares of Pros Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 9 insider sells for the company.

On the day of the sale, shares of Pros Holdings Inc were trading at $35.42, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.697 billion. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) was at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1, indicating that the stock was Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for Pros Holdings Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its GF Value.

For more detailed information on insider transactions, interested parties can refer to the SEC filing through the provided link.

