Steven Gunby, President & CEO of FTI Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN), sold 6,708 shares of the company on March 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $207.48 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,391,272.84.

FTI Consulting Inc is a global business advisory firm that provides multidisciplinary solutions to complex challenges and opportunities. The company operates through segments including Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Strategic Communications, and Technology. It is known for its expertise in areas such as investigations, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory issues, reputation management, and restructuring.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 237,630 shares of FTI Consulting Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period.

The insider transaction history for FTI Consulting Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 18 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the valuation front, FTI Consulting Inc's shares were trading at $207.48 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.308 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.68, which is above both the industry median of 17.875 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $207.48 and a GF Value of $205.37, FTI Consulting Inc is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by Steven Gunby may provide investors with an indication of the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation, although it is important to consider the broader context of the company's performance and market conditions when evaluating such transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.