On March 1, 2024, Michael Saylor, the Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 185,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company's main product offerings include MicroStrategy 2020, which provides modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform, used by many Fortune Global 500 companies. The company also offers MicroStrategy Cloud, a platform that combines MicroStrategy and third-party software, hardware, and services to enable rapid, cost-effective development of hosted BI, mobile, and social applications.

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a trend of insider selling, with 0 insider buys and 78 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,028.87, giving the company a market cap of $22.635 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 52.40, which is higher than the industry median of 28.4 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $1,028.87 and a GuruFocus Value of $253.74, MicroStrategy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 4.05, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

