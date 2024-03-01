On March 1, 2024, Ajita Rajendra, a Director at Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI), sold 14,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Donaldson Co Inc is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts. The company's core strengths are the development, manufacturing, and marketing of filtration systems and parts. Donaldson serves customers in the industrial and engine markets, including dust collection, power generation, specialty filtration, compressed air purification, off-road equipment, industrial compressors, heavy trucks, and light vehicles.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,400 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 8 insider sells and only 1 insider buy for Donaldson Co Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Donaldson Co Inc were trading at $72.23, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.732 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 23.68, which is above the industry median of 22.25 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $72.23 and a GF Value of $65.38, Donaldson Co Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.