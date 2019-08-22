Aug 22, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Timothy James Collyer - Growthpoint Properties Australia - MD & Director



Thank you, everyone, for joining this conference call for the presentation of the Growthpoint Properties Australia annual results of the year ended 30th of June 2019. My name is Tim Collyer, the Managing Director of Growthpoint. With me today are Michael Green, Chief Investment Officer; and Dion Andrews, our Chief Financial Officer.



On 7th of August 2019, Growthpoint reached its 10th year of operations in Australia, a very proud achievement for the group. In this time, the group has delivered strong total returns to securityholders and has built a quality property portfolio and business platform overseen by a dedicated, stable and energetic Board and management team. The financial year '19 results were a