Nov 21, 2019 / 03:00AM GMT

Geoffrey Allan Tomlinson - Growthpoint Properties Australia - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Can you hear me at the back? Fine. Thank you. Welcome to the combined Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Growthpoint Properties Australia Limited and a meeting of the unitholders of Growthpoint Properties Australia Trust. I am your Chairman, and my name is Geoff Tomlinson.



On behalf of Growthpoint, I would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today. I would also like to pay our respects to the elders past and present.



I've already mentioned that this meeting is being webcast and a link to the recording of this webcast will be made available on Growthpoint's website approximately 2 hours after the close of today's meeting.



As we have a quorum for these meetings, I am pleased to declare the meeting's officially open. The Notice of Meeting was sent to all Securityholders on the 18th of October 2019, and I propose to take it as read.



I'd like to start by introducing my fellow