Timothy James Collyer - Growthpoint Properties Australia - MD & Director



Thank you. Welcome to the Growthpoint Properties Australia half year results briefing. Joining me this morning is Dion Andrews, Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Green, Chief Investment Officer; and together, we will take you through the presentation. Virginia Spring, who recently joined the team to lead Investor Relations, is also here and will be happy to take any questions you may have after the call. I will start this morning with a brief overview of our results. Michael will then provide an update on our key markets, our property portfolio and development pipeline. Dion will then give a more detailed review of our financial results.