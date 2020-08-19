Aug 19, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Timothy James Collyer - Growthpoint Properties Australia - MD & Director



Welcome to Growthpoint Properties Australia Full Year Results Briefing. As many of you are aware, our head office is in Melbourne and to comply with government regulations, we are doing this call from our respective homes. So this is quite new for us. Hopefully, it will be seamless. But if not, we will tend to get back to you as soon as possible.



Joining me this morning is Dion Andrews, Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Green, Chief Investment Officer. And together, we will take you through the presentation.



I'll start this morning with a brief overview of our results. I will also provide an update on the impact of COVID-19 on our business and our response. Michael will then provide an update on our key markets, our