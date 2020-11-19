Nov 19, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT

Geoffrey Allan Tomlinson - Growthpoint Properties Australia - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Welcome to the combined Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Growthpoint Properties Australia Limited, and a meeting of the unitholders of Growthpoint Properties Australia Trust, which are being held virtually this year. I am your Chairman, Geoff Tomlinson. We have a quorum for these meetings, and I'm pleased to declare the meetings officially open. On behalf of Growthpoint, I would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to the elders past, present and emerging and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.



I would like to start by outlining some of the procedural matters of this meeting, given that we are hosting this online, which is new for us and maybe for many of you as well. The Board and I enjoy having the opportunity to meet with securityholders in person at our Annual General Meeting and are disappointed that we cannot do so this year due to