Feb 24, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Growthpoint's half year results conference call. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Timothy Collyer, Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Timothy James Collyer - Growthpoint Properties Australia - MD & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Growthpoint Properties Australia's half year results briefing. I'm Tim Collyer, Managing Director of Growthpoint. Joining me this morning is Dion Andrews, Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Green, Chief Investment Officer. And together, we will take you through the presentation.



I'll start this morning with a brief overview of our results. Michael will then provide an update on our property portfolio, followed by Dion who will give a more detailed review of our financials. And finally, I'll provide a brief summary and some insights into how we are considering opportunities for further growth. We will then be happy to answer any questions you may have.



Turning to Slide 4 and our half year highlights. Growthpoint has