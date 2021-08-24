Aug 24, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Timothy James Collyer - Growthpoint Properties Australia - MD & Director



Good morning and welcome to Growthpoint Properties Australia full year results briefing.



I'm Tim Collyer, Managing Director of Growthpoint.



Thank you for joining us today. Once again, we are doing this webcast from our respective homes due to the lockdown in Melbourne, and I'm sure many of you listening are also in lockdown. We recognize that this is a very difficult time and we hope you are doing okay.



Joining me this morning is Dion Andrews, Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Green, Chief Investment Officer. And together, we will take you through the presentation. I will start this morning with a brief overview of our results and sustainability highlights. Michael will then provide an update on our property portfolio,