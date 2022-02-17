Feb 17, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Michael Green - Growthpoint Properties Australia - CIO



Good morning, and welcome to Growthpoint Properties Australia's first half results for financial year 2022. I'm Michael Green, Chief Investment Officer for Growthpoint, and I'm joined today by Dion Andrews, Growthpoint's Chief Financial Officer. Tim Collyer, Growthpoint's Managing Director, is taking a well-earned break and will be returning to work next week.



This morning, we will start with a brief overview of our results, followed by an update on our property portfolio and detailed review of our financials. We will close with an outline of our strategy; as we look ahead, how well we are positioned to build on our performance in the first half.



Dion will now take us through an overview of our performance over the half.



Dion Andrews