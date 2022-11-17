Nov 17, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Geoffrey Allan Tomlinson - Growthpoint Properties Australia - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



I formally welcome you to the combined Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Growthpoint Properties Australia Limited and a meeting of the unitholders of Growthpoint Properties Australia Trust which has been held as a hybrid meeting in person and online. I'm your Chair, Geoff Tomlinson.



We have a quorum present for these meetings, and I'm pleased to declare the meeting is officially open. On behalf of Growthpoint, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their elders past, present and emerging and extend that respect to all aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.



Ladies and gentlemen, the Board and I enjoy having the opportunity to meet with Securityholders in person at our Annual General Meeting. We are pleased to be able to return to meeting in person this year while providing the opportunity to participate in the meeting online via the Computershare