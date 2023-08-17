Aug 17, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Timothy James Collyer - Growthpoint Properties Australia - MD & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Growthpoint Properties Australia Full Year 2023 Results. My name is Tim Collyer, Managing Director of Growthpoint. Joining me this morning are Michael Green, Chief Investment Officer; and Dion Andrews, Chief Financial Officer.



I will start this morning with a brief overview of our results and strategy. Michael will then provide an update on our property portfolio, followed by Dion, who will give a more detailed review of our financials. And finally, I'll provide a summary and outlook. We will then be happy to answer any questions you may have.



Turning to Slide 4. Our goal remains to provide security holders with sustainable income returns and capital appreciation over the long term. Growthpoint has a long track record