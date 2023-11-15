Nov 15, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Andrew James Fay - Growthpoint Properties Australia - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



All right. Welcome to the meeting of the shareholders of Growthpoint Properties Australia Limited and a meeting of the unitholders of Growthpoint Properties Australia Trust, which are being held concurrently as a hybrid meeting, in person and online, I'm your Chair, Andy Fay.



We have a quorum present for these meetings, and I'm pleased to declare the meeting officially open. On behalf of Growthpoint, I would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to elders, past and present and emerging, and extend those respects to all aboriginal Torres Strait Islander peoples.



More specifically, for those attending in person, I acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which we meet, the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin nation and pay my respects to elders past and present.



I'll start by introducing my -- the directors. So from the far -- my far right, Grant Jackson, Debbie Page, Panico