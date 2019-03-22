Full Year 2018 IVS Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Antonio Tartaro - IVS Group S.A. - Co-CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Dear ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I am Antonio Tartaro, IVS Group Co-CEO. With me are present the Group CFO, Mr. Alessandro Moro; and Mr. Marco Gallarati, responsible for Investor Relations and heads our Coin Service business.



As usual, I will start this presentation giving a short picture of the overall situation of IVS Group. Then Alessandro will summarize the financial results of the year. Finally, we will be available for your questions.



Well, as we stated in the last presentation also in 2018, we delivered the (inaudible) results. Considering the stable track record, apparently, the continuous growth is normal in business for IVS. But I can assure you that behind