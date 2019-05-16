Q1 2019 IVS Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Antonio Tartaro - IVS Group S.A. - Co-CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Dear ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I am Antonio Tartaro, IVS Group CEO. With me are present, the CFO, Alessandro Moro; and Marco Gallarati, responsible for investor relations and chief of our Coin Service business. As usual, I will start this presentation giving a short picture of the overall situation for IVS Group. Then Alessandro will summarize the financial results of the year. Finally, we will be available for your questions.



Well, also in the first quarter of 2019 we had growing results. Smart growth as like-for-like basis, but still good.



On considering that the general economic situation in our [mail] market in Italy is pretty weak. I think that we have done better