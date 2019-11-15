Nine Months 2019 IVS Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the IVS Group Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Antonio Tartaro, CEO of IVS. Please go ahead, sir.



Antonio Tartaro - IVS Group S.A. - Co-CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Dear ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I am Antonio Tartaro, IVS Group's CEO. With me are present, the CFO, Mr. Alessandro Moro; and Mr. Marco Gallarati, responsible for Investor Relations and Head of our Coinservice business.



As usual, I will start this presentation with a summary of the situation for IVS Group and an overall view of our market. Then Alessandro will summarize the financial results of the year. Finally, we will be available for your questions.



Well, in the last meetings, we said that the market conditions this year were pretty difficult and it is easy now to confirm such factors, despite that our results confirm that we -- that the vending sector is much more