Q1 2020 IVS Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the IVS Group First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Antonio Tartaro, Chief Executive Officer of IVS. Please go ahead, sir.



Antonio Tartaro - IVS Group S.A. - Co-CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Dear, ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I am Antonio Tartaro, IVS Group CEO. With me are present, the CFO, Mr. Alessandro Moro; and Mr. Marco Gallarati, responsible for Investor Relations and Head of our Coin Service business.



In this conference call, we have already done in the last month at the end of March. I will give you an overall picture on what is the current market context for the vending sector. And what IVS is doing in order to face this exceptional situation. Then Alessandro, our CFO, will give you some details on the liquidity and financial situation within IVS Group in order to anticipate what would be probably a common question from many of