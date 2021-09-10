Q2 2021 IVS Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 10, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Marco Giacinto Gallarati - IVS Group S.A. - Investor Relator & Chairman of Coin Division



Dear ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and thank you for attending this conference call. Today, Antonio Tartaro is traveling, so maybe he's connecting later on. I am with the CFO, Alessandro Moro. As usual, in the first part of the conference, we will give you a summary of the first half of the year for IVS Group and overview of the general situation, what we are doing in this part of 2021 and the results shared, and then some thoughts on what we expect for the coming months. In the second part of the conference, Alessandro Moro will give you more details on the profit and loss account on the financial situation and the