Q2 2023 IVS Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Antonio Tartaro - IVS Group S.A. - Co-CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Dear ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and thank you for attending this conference call of the IVS Group results for the first half of 2023. Antonio Tartaro speaking, and with me, our CFO, Alessandro Moro; and Marco Gallarati, our Investor (inaudible). As usual, in the first part of the conference, we will give you a comment on the result of the period and an overview on how you see the current situation, an update on the ongoing work on the integration with market and (inaudible) we developed.



And finally, some highlights on what we expect for the coming months and on the future strategy. Alessandro Moro will then give you more detail on the half year report and