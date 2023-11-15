Q3 2023 IVS Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Marco Giacinto Gallarati - IVS Group S.A. - Investor Relator & Chairman of Coin Division



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for attending the conference call on IVS results in the first 9 months of 2023. Marco Gallarati speaking, and is with me, the CFO, Alessandro Moro. Antonio Tartaro today is traveling and cannot attend the conference because he has contact problems.



Anyway, as usual, in the first part of the conference, we will give you a comment on the results of the period and another view on how we see the current situation, and an update on the work that is ongoing on the integration with Liomatic, GeSA and, Vendomat. And finally, we will give you some highlights on what we expect for the coming months and