LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT), a global provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, announced that Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner George Lemaitre sold 101,478 shares of the company on March 4, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing. According to the filing, the shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, resulting in a total value of approximately $6,941,635.34. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in LeMaitre Vascular Inc has been adjusted, as reflected in the company's insider trading history. Over the past year, George Lemaitre has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 301,945 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock during this period. The insider transaction history for LeMaitre Vascular Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 11 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. In terms of valuation, LeMaitre Vascular Inc's shares were trading at $68.43 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.512 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 56.13, which is above both the industry median of 27.64 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.11, indicating that LeMaitre Vascular Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts. Investors and stakeholders in LeMaitre Vascular Inc may consider the insider's recent transaction as part of their analysis when making investment decisions. It is important to note that insider trading activity, such as the sale by George Lemaitre, can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives, but should not be the sole factor in investment strategies.

