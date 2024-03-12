Martin Connor, Chief Financial Officer of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL), has sold 5,000 shares of the company on March 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $116.05 per share, resulting in a total value of $580,250.

Toll Brothers Inc is a home construction company based in the United States. The company designs, builds, and markets single-family detached and attached homes, master-planned resort-style golf, and urban low, mid, and high-rise communities. It also provides services that include land development and the sale of lots. Toll Brothers operates in multiple regions across the USA and is known for its luxury homebuilding brand.

Over the past year, Martin Connor has sold a total of 57,550 shares of Toll Brothers Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to the overall insider selling trend at the company.

The insider transaction history for Toll Brothers Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Toll Brothers Inc had a market cap of $12.233 billion on the day of the insider's sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 9.06, which is lower than the industry median of 10.505 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock was trading at $116.05 on the day of the transaction, with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $72.74. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.6, indicating that Toll Brothers Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.