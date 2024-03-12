GoDaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY), a company that provides domain name registration, web hosting, and a range of other website services to businesses and individuals, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Operating Officer, Roger Chen, sold 4,000 shares of the company on March 1, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $114.11 per share, resulting in a total value of $456,440.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 148,753 shares of GoDaddy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 48 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of GoDaddy Inc were trading at $114.11, giving the company a market capitalization of $15,852.147 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 11.61, which is lower than the industry median of 28.4 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, GoDaddy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued when compared to its intrinsic value of $95.85 as estimated by GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. While insider selling does not always indicate a bearish outlook, a consistent pattern of sales could suggest that insiders believe the stock may be fully valued or overvalued at current prices.

