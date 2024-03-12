On March 1, 2024, Allan Thygesen, President and CEO of DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial), sold 7,765 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $53.31 each, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $413,982.15.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial) is a company that provides electronic signature solutions. The platform enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company's products include eSignature, an electronic signature solution that allows an agreement to be signed electronically on various devices.

Over the past year, Allan Thygesen has sold a total of 115,615 shares of DocuSign Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales for the company, with a total of 16 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

Shares of DocuSign Inc were trading at $53.31 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.92 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 210.83, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 28.4 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a current share price of $53.31 and a GF Value of $85.50, DocuSign Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.62. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend for DocuSign Inc suggests a preference for selling shares among insiders over the past year, which could be indicative of their perspective on the company's valuation or future prospects.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. However, insider selling does not always imply a negative outlook, as insiders may sell shares for various personal financial reasons.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.