Scott Morris, President and Chief Operating Officer of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT), has sold 5,000 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $112.89 per share, resulting in a total value of $564,450.

Freshpet Inc is a company that specializes in manufacturing and marketing natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States. The company emphasizes on using natural ingredients and integrating high nutritional values in its products to cater to pet owners seeking healthier food options for their pets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares of Freshpet Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sell represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Freshpet Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, while there have been 4 insider sells, indicating a tilt towards selling transactions among insiders of the company.

On the valuation front, Freshpet Inc's shares were trading at $112.89 on the day of the insider's sell, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.426 billion. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Freshpet Inc is modestly overvalued. The GF Value, which stands at $94.76, suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

