Equitable Holdings Inc CEO Mark Pearson Sells 60,000 Shares

Mark Pearson, President and CEO of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH), sold 60,000 shares of the company on March 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $33.77 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,026,200.

Equitable Holdings Inc is a financial services company that operates through various subsidiaries to provide a range of insurance and investment management services. The company's offerings include life insurance, annuities, retirement and investment products, which are designed to help clients secure their financial well-being.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 240,000 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for Equitable Holdings Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 13 insider sells during this period.

On the valuation front, Equitable Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $33.77 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.03 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9.90, which is below the industry median of 12.37 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $33.77 and a GuruFocus Value of $38.02, Equitable Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

